New coach Brent Venables landed his first recruit at Oklahoma, bagging 4-star dual-threat quarterback Nick Evers on Monday.

The 6-foot-3 Evers is rated the 10th-best QB in the Class of 2022 and the 156th top recruit overall, per the 247Sports' composite rankings.

Evers took an official visit this past weekend.

Evers picked the Sooners over Florida and Auburn, among others.

Evers has thrown for 4,944 yards and 40 touchdowns against 15 interceptions the past two seasons at Flower Mound High School. He also rushed for 915 yards and 15 TDs.

Venables was named head coach on Dec. 5, replacing Lincoln Riley.

--Field Level Media

