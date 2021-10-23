Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Keytaon Thompson (99) carries the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Devin Darrington (26) carries the ball as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Tre Swilling (3) defends during the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Keytaon Thompson (99) carries the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Keytaon Thompson (99) carries the ball as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Juanyeh Thomas (1) defends during the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Bronco Mendenhall speaks to the media after defeating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins talks to Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Juanyeh Thomas (1) on the field during the third quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs with the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Keytaon Thompson (99) carries the ball as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Myles Sims (16) defends during the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers tight end Jelani Woods (0) runs with the ball past Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Tariq Carpenter (2) during the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers mascot "Cav Man" sings with students on the hill after the Cavaliers' score a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; A young Virginia Cavaliers fan looks on from the stands during the second quarter of the Cavaliers' game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins gestures on the field during the third quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) throws the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) runs with the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins questions a call during the third quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) is sacked by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Charlie Thomas (25) during the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins reacts on the field during the third quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; A Virginia Cavaliers performs on the court after the Cavaliers' score a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; A Virginia Cavaliers flag flies on the field prior to the Cavaliers' game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers students sing on the hill after the Cavaliers' score a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; A Virginia Cavaliers performs on the court after the Cavaliers' score a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; A member of the Virginia Cavaliers band plays on the field prior to the Cavaliers' game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) runs with the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jordan Mason (27) carries the ball as Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Nick Grant (1) defends during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (3) catches a touchdown pass over Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Ryan King (14) during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Dontae Smith (4) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (3) celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass over Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Ryan King (not pictured) during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (3) celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass over Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Ryan King (not pictured) during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (3) catches a touchdown pass over Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Ryan King (14) during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jeff Sims (10) throws the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) throws the ball as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Jared Ivey (15) defends during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) carries the ball as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Juanyeh Thomas (1) tackles during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Keytaon Thompson (99) carries the ball past Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Tariq Carpenter (2) during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jeff Sims (10) hand the ball to Yellow Jackets running back Dontae Smith (4) to score a touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Billy Kemp IV (4) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Billy Kemp IV (4) celebrates with Virginia Cavaliers tailback Wayne Taulapapa (21) after scoring a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Keytaon Thompson (99) carries the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Amber Searls
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Devin Darrington (26) carries the ball as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Tre Swilling (3) defends during the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Amber Searls
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Keytaon Thompson (99) carries the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Amber Searls
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Keytaon Thompson (99) carries the ball as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Juanyeh Thomas (1) defends during the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Amber Searls
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Bronco Mendenhall speaks to the media after defeating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Amber Searls
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins talks to Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Juanyeh Thomas (1) on the field during the third quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Amber Searls
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs with the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Amber Searls
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Keytaon Thompson (99) carries the ball as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Myles Sims (16) defends during the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Amber Searls
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers tight end Jelani Woods (0) runs with the ball past Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Tariq Carpenter (2) during the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Amber Searls
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers mascot "Cav Man" sings with students on the hill after the Cavaliers' score a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Amber Searls
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; A young Virginia Cavaliers fan looks on from the stands during the second quarter of the Cavaliers' game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Amber Searls
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins gestures on the field during the third quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Amber Searls
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) throws the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Amber Searls
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) runs with the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Amber Searls
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins questions a call during the third quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Amber Searls
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) is sacked by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Charlie Thomas (25) during the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Amber Searls
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins reacts on the field during the third quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Amber Searls
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; A Virginia Cavaliers performs on the court after the Cavaliers' score a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Amber Searls
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Amber Searls
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Amber Searls
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; A Virginia Cavaliers flag flies on the field prior to the Cavaliers' game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Amber Searls
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers students sing on the hill after the Cavaliers' score a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Amber Searls
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; A Virginia Cavaliers performs on the court after the Cavaliers' score a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Amber Searls
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; A member of the Virginia Cavaliers band plays on the field prior to the Cavaliers' game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Amber Searls
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) runs with the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Amber Searls
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jordan Mason (27) carries the ball as Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Nick Grant (1) defends during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Amber Searls
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (3) catches a touchdown pass over Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Ryan King (14) during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Amber Searls
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Dontae Smith (4) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Amber Searls
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (3) celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass over Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Ryan King (not pictured) during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Amber Searls
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (3) celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass over Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Ryan King (not pictured) during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Amber Searls
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (3) catches a touchdown pass over Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Ryan King (14) during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Amber Searls
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jeff Sims (10) throws the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Amber Searls
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) throws the ball as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Jared Ivey (15) defends during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Amber Searls
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) carries the ball as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Juanyeh Thomas (1) tackles during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Amber Searls
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Keytaon Thompson (99) carries the ball past Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Tariq Carpenter (2) during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Amber Searls
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jeff Sims (10) hand the ball to Yellow Jackets running back Dontae Smith (4) to score a touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Amber Searls
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Billy Kemp IV (4) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Amber Searls
Oct 23, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Billy Kemp IV (4) celebrates with Virginia Cavaliers tailback Wayne Taulapapa (21) after scoring a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Brennan Armstrong passed for 396 yards, rushed for 99 and accounted for six touchdowns as Virginia held off Georgia Tech for a 48-40 win in Atlantic Coast Conference action Saturday night in Charlottesville, Va.
The Cavaliers (6-2, 4-2 ACC) won their fourth consecutive game. Armstrong, the FBS leader in passing yards coming into the weekend, completed 29 of 43 passes with four TDs and carried the ball 12 times with two scores.
Dontayvion Wicks had six catches for 168 yards and two TDs, Keytaon Thompson added 154 yards from scrimmage and Virginia rolled up 636 yards of offense.
Jeff Sims passed for 300 yards with three TDs and one interception and Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown to lead the Yellow Jackets (3-4, 2-3), who finished with 570 yards of offense.
Georgia Tech led by 13 early, but Virginia scored 20 unanswered points spanning the second and third quarters to build a 27-16 lead.
Gibbs ended the drought with a 71-yard run and the Yellow Jackets added the two-point conversion to pull within 27-24.
Armstrong answered with his legs, rushing for TDs (4 and 14 yards) on Virginia's next two possessions to take a 41-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
After a Georgia Tech field goal, Armstrong's 20-yard scoring strike to Ra'Shaun Henry capped a 96-yard drive and made it 48-27 with 3:50 remaining.
Sims and the Yellow Jackets' special teams made things interesting late.
Sims threw a 37-yard TD pass to Kalani Norris with 1:16 left and, after a successful onside kick, he completed a 5-yard TD to Kyric McGowan with 22 seconds to go to make it 48-40.
Another well-executed onside kick gave Georgia Tech a final possession at midfield. Sims' heave into the end zone on the final play was batted down by Virginia's Joey Blount.
The Yellow Jackets were rolling early. They struck first with Sims' 36-yard pass to McGowan just 1:40 into the game, and made it 13-0 on a 3-yard run by Dontae Smith with 6:28 left in the first quarter.
Billy Kemp IV put the Cavs on the board late in the first quarter with a 1-yard pass from Armstrong.
After a field goal put Georgia Tech up 16-7, the rest of the second quarter belonged to Armstrong and Wicks.
Wicks' first score was a leaping 13-yard grab over two defenders in the end zone. His second, after an interception by Blount, was a 77-yard catch-and-run that gave the Cavaliers their first lead at 21-16 with 6:36 left in the half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.