Brendon Todd has withdrawn from this week's Wells Fargo Championship after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour announced Tuesday.
He will be replaced in the field by first alternate J.J. Spaun when play begins on Thursday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.
Todd, 35, has three career victories on the PGA Tour and is currently at No. 57 in the Official World Golf Rankings.
Last month, Todd finished tied for 46th at The Masters and tied for 39th at the RBC Heritage.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.