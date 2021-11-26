Breece Hall rushed for career-best 242 yards and three touchdowns and added a scoring reception as Iowa State prepared for the postseason with an easy 48-14 win over visiting TCU on Friday in Ames, Iowa.
Hall scored a rushing touchdown in his 24th consecutive game, breaking the NCAA mark as set by Arkansas' Bill Burnette from 1968-70.
Brock Purdy passed for 262 yards and two touchdowns for Iowa State (7-5, 5-4 Big 12). The Cyclones are bowl eligible for a program-record fifth straight year and will continue their season in December.
The Horned Frogs (5-7, 3-6) were trying to clinch a berth in a bowl but will now have to wait to see if they can fill a spot among a bevy of 5-7 teams.
Max Duggan passed for 216 yards and two scores for TCU while playing with a broken foot.
The Cyclones scored on the game's opening possession, moving 50 yards in nine plays to Andrew Mevis' 27-yard field goal. Iowa State added to its lead with a 40-yard touchdown run by Jirehl Brock with 13:12 to play in the second quarter at the end of a five-play, 80-yard drive.
Hall's 39-yard scoring run with 3:35 left in the second quarter put him in the history books and pushed the Cyclones' advantage to 17-0.
TCU got on the board late in the half on a 47-yard touchdown pass from Duggan to Blair Conwright and pulled within 17-7.
Hall hauled in a swing pass from Purdy on Iowa State's first possession of the third quarter and turned it into a 22-yard touchdown that extended the lead to 24-7. Later in the quarter, Mevis hit a 32-yard field goal to build the margin to 20 points.
Hall added an 80-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter and a 4-yard touchdown run at the 8:53 mark to augment his big day.
The Horned Frogs got a fourth-quarter 6-yard touchdown pass from Duggan to Tyler Guyton four snaps after a 78-yard kickoff return by Derius Davis.
Purdy passed 48 yards to Chase Allen for the game's final score with 4:48 to play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.