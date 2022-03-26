Brayden Point scored the game-winning goal with 2:28 remaining in overtime to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 2-1 road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.
Point's goal came on a 4-on-3 power play after Detroit's Tyler Bertuzzi was penalized for tripping 51 seconds into overtime.
Steven Stamkos also scored a power-play goal and backup goalie Brian Elliott made 26 saves in goal for Tampa Bay (40-18-6, 86 points), which snapped a three-game losing streak.
Oskar Sundqvist scored and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 34 shots for Detroit (26-31-8, 60 points), which has lost two of three.
On the overtime goal, Stamkos snapped a shot that Nedeljkovic stopped with his left pad, but a big rebound was left by the Detroit netminder.
Parked in front of the goal, Point took advantage, slamming the rebound into a half-open goal to give Tampa Bay the win.
After the first two periods were scoreless, Detroit got the opening goal of the game with 11:19 remaining.
Pius Suter skated into the Tampa Bay zone, spun around and fed a pass to Sundqvist, who fired a long shot from in-between the top of the face-off circles that seemed to catch Elliott off-guard.
The puck squeezed through the pads of Elliott and into the goal to give Detroit a 1-0 lead.
The score remained that way until 4:38 remaining, when Tampa Bay cashed in on its third power play of the game.
Point stationed himself in front of the net and fed a pass to his left to Stamkos, who fired a shot underneath the stick of Nedeljkovic from the side of the goal into the net to tie the game at 1-1.
Detroit was 0-for-5 on the power play for the game.
Tampa Bay won 64 percent of the face-offs and registered 20 blocked shots in the game.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.