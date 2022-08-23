Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter William Contreras (23) congratulates catcher Travis d'Arnaud (right) on his solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) and second baseman Vaughn Grissom (middle) and first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Atlanta won 6-1.Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (left) and left fielder Robbie Grossman (15) and right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrate in the outfield after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Atlanta won 6-1.Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Collin McHugh (32) and catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) shake hands after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Atlanta won 6-1.Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (left) and second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Atlanta won 6-1.Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Collin McHugh (32) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Atlanta won 6-1.Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) steps on second base for a force out to end the eighth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Atlanta won 6-1.Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis (2) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis (2) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) greets left fielder Robbie Grossman (right) after Grossman scored a run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter William Contreras (left) is greeted by left fielder Robbie Grossman (15) after scoring a run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) in the on-deck circle against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) touches home plate after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) hits an RBI single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) drives in a run with a sacrifice fly against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) hits a double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) warms up in the on-deck circle against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) warms up in the outfield before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) enters the dugout to play the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) enters the dugout to play the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) in the on-deck circle against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker (34) delivers a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker (34) drivers a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker (34) pitches to Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) pitches to Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Kevin Newman (27) during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) smells his bat after his turn in the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielders Eddie Rosario (left) and Robbie Grossman (right) talk during batting practice before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves infielder Marcell Ozuna (20) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) reacts at the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves pitchers Dylan Lee (left) and Kirby Yates (middle) and Kyle Wright (right) talk in the dugout before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) reacts at the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman (15) at the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Travis d'Arnaud homered during a five-run fifth inning and left-hander Max Fried pitched eight strong innings Tuesday in the visiting Atlanta Braves' 6-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Vaughn Grissom was 3-for-4. He, Robbie Grossman and Austin Riley each had an RBI single for the Braves, who have won five of their past six games and 13 of 15 while matching a season high with their eighth straight road win.
The Braves also improved to 6-0 against Pittsburgh this year.
Fried (12-4) gave up one run, allowed just four baserunners on three hits and a walk and struck out seven. Collin McHugh pitched a perfect ninth with two strikeouts.
Michael Chavis homered for the Pirates, who have dropped four in a row and 10 of 12.
Pittsburgh starter JT Brubaker (3-11) gave up six runs and nine hits in 6 2/3 innings, with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Through four innings, each team had just one hit, with the Pirates' giving them a lead.
With one out in the second, Chavis banged his 13th homer, to left, for the first hit of the game and a 1-0 edge.
Everything changed in the fifth. It started with d'Arnaud knocking his 13th homer, also to left, for a 1-1 tie. It was the first of six straight hits for the Braves.
William Contreras singled to right-center, moved to third on Michael Harris II's double to left-center and scored on Grissom's base hit to left for a 2-1 Atlanta lead. Grossman's single to right drove in Harris to make it 3-1.
Ronald Acuna Jr. then singled to right. Grissom scored on Dansby Swanson's groundout, and Grossman came home on Riley's sacrifice fly to center for a 5-1 game.
In the seventh, Acuna reached on a fielder's choice and moved from first to third on Swanson's single. Chase De Jong relieved Brubaker and gave up an RBI single to left by Riley to make it 6-1.
