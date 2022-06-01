Jun 1, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall (14) reacts after getting called out on strikes by MLB umpire Alex Tosi (66) in the ninth inning during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 1, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) draws an RBI walk against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 1, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder William Contreras (24) and Jesse Chavez (60) celebrate after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 1, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) reacts after getting called out against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 1, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Guillermo Heredia (38) reacts after striking out against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 1, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Ozzie Albies (1) turns the double play against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 1, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder William Contreras (24) hits a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 1, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) makes an error against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 1, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Pavin Smith (26) cannot make the catch against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 1, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder William Contreras (24) dives into second base under the tag by Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (right) in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 1, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) scores a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 1, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner (40) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 1, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder William Contreras (24) hits an RBI double against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 1, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 1, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
Austin Riley (right) is greeted by Marcell Ozuna after hitting a three run home run in the seventh inning of Wednesday’s game.
USA Today Sports - Rick Scuteri
Austin Riley hit a three-run home run and William Contreras went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI as the Atlanta Braves snapped a two-game losing streak with a 6-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday afternoon in Phoenix.
The home run was Riley’s 13th of the season, moving him into a tie for second place in the National League behind Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers (15).
Riley, who also had a single, extended his hitting streak to 10 games and has five homers and nine RBIs over his last eight games.
Kyle Wright (5-3) picked up the win with six shutout innings despite yielding a season-high five walks and three hits. He struck out five.
Collin McHugh and Jesse Chavez combined for three hitless innings of relief as Atlanta outhit the Diamondbacks, 12-3.
Madison Bumgarner (2-4) suffered the loss despite allowing just two runs on seven hits over six innings. He walked two and struck out six while throwing a season-high 103 pitches, 62 for strikes.
Atlanta parlayed two hits and a walk into a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Dansby Swanson singled with one out and advanced to second on a walk to Marcell Ozuna. One out later, Contreras grounded a double into the gap in left-center to drive in Swanson.
The Braves extended their lead to 2-0 in the second when Adam Duvall led off with a double down the third-base line and scored one out later when rookie center fielder Michael Harris II drilled a double off the bottom of the center field fence.
Atlanta then broke the game open with three runs in the seventh off reliever Noe Ramirez. Ozzie Albies led off with an infield single and advanced to third on a one-out single by Ozuna. Riley followed with a towering 439-foot home run deep into the left field bleachers to make it 5-0.
The Braves added a run in the ninth inning off reliever Paul Fry, who walked Matt Olson with the bases loaded, forcing in Swanson, who also had walked.
