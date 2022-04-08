Apr 8, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) throws out Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (28) (not shown) during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 8, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith (51) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 8, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna (20) catches a fly ball against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 8, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) react after the Braves defeated the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 8, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds Mike Moustakas (9) and Kyle Farmer (17) react after scoring against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 8, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) reacts after being awarded the gold glove and silver slugger award for National League pitchers for 2021 prior to the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 8, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) turns a double play over top of Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 8, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 8, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; The Atlanta Braves raise the World Series flag behind the outfield wall prior to the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 8, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) reacts with first base coach Eric Young Sr. (2) after hitting a single for his first hit as a Brave against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 8, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) singles for his first hit as a Brave against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 8, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Reiver Sanmartin (52) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
The defending World Series champions recovered from their opening night flop but only before a major scare from the Cincinnati Reds.
Charlie Morton retired the first 12 batters he faced and Travis d'Arnaud singled twice and drove in three runs as the Atlanta Braves hung on to edge the visiting Cincinnati Reds 7-6 Friday night. The Braves raced out to a 7-0 lead after three innings.
Morton (1-0) was perfect over the first four innings and allowed two hits and two runs over 5 1/3 innings, walking one and striking out five.
Joey Votto, who like Morton was drafted in 2002, singled cleanly up the middle on Morton's first pitch of the fifth inning to end any hopes of a history-making night.
Newly acquired closer Kenley Jansen was very shaky in his Braves debut in the ninth, barely closing out Atlanta's first win of 2022. In the non-save situation, Jansen allowed three hits, three runs, and walked a batter before Jonathan India flew out to center to end the game.
The Reds were playing catch-up all night because starter Reiver Sanmartin (0-1) struggled badly with control.
Making just his third major league start after only four innings of work in spring training, Sanmartin (0-1) walked five batters, allowed four hits and five runs in suffering his first career loss. Sanmartin escaped the first inning without damage when Marcell Ozuna grounded into an inning-ending double play.
Sanmartin was not as fortunate in the second inning as two of the three batters he walked in the inning came around to score. d'Arnaud singled home one run and Orlando Arcia plated another with a sacrifice fly.
Sanmartin walked Austin Riley to open the third. Ozuna singled and Adam Duvall doubled home Riley to make it 3-0.
The Braves immediately added on against reliever Jeff Hoffman, as d'Arnaud singled home Ozuna and Duvall for a 5-0 lead. Arcia added an RBI single and Ozzie Albies added an RBI fielder's choice to cap the five-run outburst and put Atlanta up, 7-0.
The Reds broke up the shutout bid in the fifth when Mike Moustakas drove home Votto with a sacrifice fly.
The Reds drove Morton from the game in the sixth when Jake Fraley worked a leadoff walk. Following a groundout from India, Braves manager Brian Snitker pulled Morton from the game for reliever A.J. Minter.
