Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., who leads the major leagues in hits, runs, home runs and slugging percentage, is listed as day-to-day after leaving Sunday's game with an injury.
The Braves announced Monday that Acuna underwent an MRI exam that revealed a mild abdominal strain.
Acuna, the 2018 National League Rookie of the Year and one-time All-Star selection, is off to a torrid start to the 2021 season. Batting leadoff in all 16 Braves games to date, Acuna has gone 26-for-62, scored 21 runs and added 16 RBIs. The Venezuelan has seven home runs, six doubles and one triple.
Along with his best-in-the-majors .887 slugging percentage, Acuna's .419 batting average is second in the big leagues, behind only the New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo.
In Sunday's 13-4 win over the Chicago Cubs, Acuna left after 3 1/2 innings due to pain in his lower abdominal muscles, according to the team.
The Braves have a two-game series at the New York Yankees Tuesday and Wednesday, with days off both Monday and Thursday.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.