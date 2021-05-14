MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Atlanta Braves

May 13, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) is assisted after being injured after grounding out against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

 Dale Zanine

Major league home run leader Ronald Acuna Jr. was out of the Atlanta Braves lineup on Friday night against the host Milwaukee Brewers due to an ankle injury sustained one day earlier.

X-rays taken after Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays were negative but Acuna was dealing with heavy soreness on Friday.

"It felt good getting off the plane (Thursday) night but there was no way he could play today," Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters. "He jammed it pretty good. It's just hard to put a lot of weight on it right now."

Acuna, who has hit 12 homers, is hopeful of returning over the weekend, according to Snitker.

"The training staff said there's a chance to get the swelling out and he could be good to go (Saturday)," he said.

Acuna was injured Thursday while trying to beat out an infield grounder. He landed awkwardly and immediately displayed that he was in pain but eventually was able to walk off the field.

The 23-year-old is batting .302 with 24 RBIs in 35 games.

--Field Level Media

