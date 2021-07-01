Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. was scratched shortly before Thursday night's game against the visiting New York Mets due to mid-back tightness.
Ehire Adrianza moved into the starting lineup in Acuna's leadoff spot and played right field.
The 23-year-old Acuna entered Thursday ranked third in the National League with 22 homers. He leads the league with 63 runs scored and is tied for second with 16 steals.
Acuna smacked a 447-foot homer on Wednesday when Atlanta mauled the Mets 20-2.
--Field Level Media
