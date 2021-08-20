The Atlanta Braves signed catcher Travis d’Arnaud to a two-year, $16 million contract Friday.
The deal includes an $8 million club option for 2024 with no buyout.
D’Arnaud, 32, is batting .223 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 28 games in 2021. He rejoined the team on Aug. 11 after missing 86 games with a torn ligament in his left thumb.
He won the Silver Slugger Award in 2020 after batting .321 with nine home runs and 34 RBIs in 44 games. He added two homers and 10 RBIs in 12 postseason games.
A first-round pick by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2007, d’Arnaud is a lifetime .251 hitter with 75 home runs and 280 RBIs in 572 games with the New York Mets (2013-19), Los Angeles Dodgers (2019), Tampa Bay Rays (2019) and Braves.
The team said d’Arnaud agreed to donate 1% of his earnings in each year of his deal — about $80,000 — to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.