The World Series champion Atlanta Braves went back to work on formulating their roster for a potential repeat title, adding veteran catcher Manny Pina on Monday with a two-year, $8 million deal.
Pina, 34, played in 75 games for the Milwaukee Brewers last season, batting .189 with 13 home runs and 33 RBIs while posting a career-best .439 slugging percentage.
In 409 career games over eight seasons with the Kansas City Royals and Brewers, Pina is a .245 hitter with 42 home runs and 146 RBIs.
Pina is in line to back up starting catcher Travid d'Arnaud, while prospects William Contreras and Shea Langeliers are the Braves' potential catchers of the future.
--Field Level Media
