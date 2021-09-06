The Atlanta Braves have signed third baseman Maikel Franco to a minor league deal.
Franco, 29, was released by the Baltimore Orioles last month after batting .210 with 11 homers and 47 RBIs in 104 games.
He is a career .246/.297/.423 hitter with 121 home runs and 428 RBIs in 820 games with the Philadelphia Phillies (2014-19), Kansas City Royals (2020) and Orioles.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.