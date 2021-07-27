The Atlanta Braves scratched outfielder Joc Pederson from their lineup for Tuesday's game against the host New York Mets due to an upset stomach.
Ehire Adrianza will assume Pederson's place as Atlanta's right fielder and leadoff batter.
Pederson, 29, was traded from the Chicago Cubs to the Braves on July 15. In 11 games for Atlanta thus far, Pederson is batting .273 with two home runs, two doubles and nine RBIs.
For the season, Pederson is only managing a .237 batting average and has 13 home runs, 13 doubles and 48 RBIs. He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.