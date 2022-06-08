Jun 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) hits a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) celebrates after a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) celebrates with catcher William Contreras (24) after a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Adam Duvall (14) celebrates after a two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates after scoring against the Oakland Athletics in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrates after a single against the Oakland Athletics in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Adam Duvall (14) hits a double against the Oakland Athletics in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) celebrates after a two-run triple against the Oakland Athletics in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) hits a two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates after a two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates after a two-run home run with first baseman Matt Olson (28) against the Oakland Athletics in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) turns a double play against the Oakland Athletics in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) scores a run against the Oakland Athletics in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) hits a two-run triple against the Oakland Athletics in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oakland Athletics center fielder Ramon Laureano (22) celebrates with manager Mark Kotsay (7) after scoring against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) hits a RBI single against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates after a double against the Oakland Athletics in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) throws a runner out at first against the Oakland Athletics in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Jared Koenig (46) throws in his MLB debut against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oakland Athletics center fielder Ramon Laureano (22) hits a double against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) hits a double against the Oakland Athletics in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oakland Athletics center fielder Ramon Laureano (22) hits a double against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) fields a ball against the Oakland Athletics in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Oakland Athletics in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Jared Koenig (46) throws in his MLB debut against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) throws against the Oakland Athletics in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Davidson (4) reacts after being called out on a stolen base attempt as Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) looks on in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Davidson (4) attempts to steal second against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Jared Koenig (46) throws in his MLB debut against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oakland Athletics center fielder Cristian Pache (20) in the dugout before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Jared Koenig (46) throws in his MLB debut against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Jared Koenig (46) throws in his MLB debut against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) throws against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Davidson (4) throws a runner out at first against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Rookie Michael Harris II slapped a two-run triple to spark a four-run rally and send Atlanta to a 13-2 win over the visiting Oakland A's and extend the Braves' winning streak to seven games.
In the fifth inning, Harris pulled a curveball from starter Jared Koenig down the first base line, scoring Marcell Ozuna and Adam Duvall for a 3-2 lead, and he raced to third for his first career triple.
Austin Riley followed with a towering two-run homer to left field to cap the rally and helped send Oakland to its eight straight loss.
The Braves put the game away by scoring seven times in the seventh. Riley and Matt Olson delivered RBI singles before Ozzie Albies hit a three-run homer, his seventh. That ended a 40-game homerless streak, the longest of his career. Albies had not gone deep since April 23. Duvall added a two-run homer, his fourth.
Harris finished 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, two RBIs and two runs. Riley went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Each Atlanta starter got at least one hit.
Atlanta has won eight straight against Oakland, a streak that began June 12, 2005. The Braves improved to 15-6 against left-handers this year.
The winning pitcher was Ian Anderson (5-3), who pitched six innings and gave up two runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
Koenig (0-1) worked four-plus innings and allowed four runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts in his major league debut. Oakland's starting pitchers are 0-7 with a 5.34 ERA over the last 10 games.
Oakland scored two runs in the fourth on a wild pitch and Sean Murphy's RBI single.
The Braves cut the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Albies.
William Contreras put Atlanta ahead 6-2 in the sixth with a solo homer, his eighth.
Oakland's losing streak is one shy of its season-long nine (April 29-May 8) and is the first time the team has had two losing streaks of eight-plus games since 2005. The A's have been outscored 49-14 during the current losing streak.
