Atlanta Braves star right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. will return from a four-game absence in Friday's series opener against the host Cincinnati Reds.

Acuna, 24, is listed as the Braves' designated hitter and will bat in the leadoff position.

He had rejoined the defending World Series champions in Philadelphia but did not play after receiving treatment for his bruised left foot back in Atlanta earlier in the week.

Acuna fouled a pitch off his foot in the third inning of a home game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, and he left after the eighth inning.

Named to his third All-Star Game on Thursday, Acuna is batting .281 with seven home runs, 18 RBIs, 28 runs and 13 stolen bases through 43 games this season.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription