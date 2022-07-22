Jul 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) celebrates after a three-run home run with catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) and left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) against the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) hits a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) in action against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) celebrates after a three-run home run with catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) against the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) shows emotion after being removed from a game against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after giving up a run against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) hits a single against the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) slides safely into third base against the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) hits a single against the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrates after a home run with shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and third baseman Austin Riley (27) against the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) hits a RBI single against the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after a strikeout against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after giving up a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) congratulates first baseman Matt Olson (28) after a home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi (33) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after being hit by a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Orlando Arcia (11) of the Atlanta Braves reacts with Eddie Rosario (8) and Travis d'Arnaud (16) after his three-run home run during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Truist Park on July 22, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images/TNS)
Jul 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) shows emotion against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels interim manager Phil Nevin (88) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) motions after an out against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) turns a double play over Los Angeles Angels left fielder Jo Adell (7) in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) turns a double play over Los Angeles Angels left fielder Jo Adell (7) in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; (Editors note: in camera multiple exposure image) Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels interim manager Phil Nevin (88) watches a game against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) walks to the dugout after a strikeout against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) in the dugout before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) in the dugout before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) celebrates after a three-run home run with catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) and left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) against the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Olson and Orlando Arcia both homered off Shohei Ohtani to highlight a seven-run seventh inning and help the Atlanta Braves defeat the visiting Los Angeles Angels 8-1 on Friday.
The inning started when Dansby Swanson ended Ohtani's streak of retiring 15 straight batters with a leadoff walk. Olson followed with his 18th homer high into the right-field stands that broke the scoreless tie.
Arcia, who entered the game in the third inning when second baseman Robinson Cano experienced dizziness, ended Ohtani's night when he added a three-run shot, his fifth.
The win enabled the Braves to cut New York's lead in the National League East to 1 1/2 games. Atlanta has won eight of its last 11. Los Angeles has lost four straight and nine of its last 10.
Ohtani (9-5) was cruising until the seventh and looked visibly stunned at Olson's towering home run. He pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed six runs -- matching his season high -- on six hits, one walk and 11 strikeouts. It was his fifth straight game with 10-plus strikeouts. He had not allowed a home run since June 2.
Atlanta starter Charlie Morton was lifted after throwing 105 pitches in six innings. He posted six scoreless innings on two hits, three walks, two hit batsmen and seven strikeouts.
The winning pitcher was rookie Dylan Lee (2-0), who struck out the side and allowed one hit in the seventh inning. Jackson Stephens worked a scoreless eighth with two strikeouts. Will Smith finished the game but allowed a solo homer to Jonathan Villar, his third, to start the ninth inning.
Austin Riley, who was 2-for-4, got Atlanta's first hit. His leadoff double in the second inning extended his hitting streak to 14 games, the league's longest active streak and the longest of his career.
Atlanta's Marcell Ozuna hit his 18th homer in the eighth.
The game started with a 55-minute delay because of drizzle.
