The Atlanta Braves acquired outfielders Adam Duvall, Eddie Rosario and Jorge Soler in separate deals ahead of Friday’s trade deadline.
The Braves also added a key bullpen piece by acquiring right-hander Richard Rodriguez from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for right-handers Bryse Wilson and Ricky DeVito.
The Braves traded catcher Alex Jackson to the Miami Marlins to bring back Duvall and sent infielder Pablo Sandoval to the Cleveland Indians in exchange for Rosario and cash considerations. Soler was acquired from the Kansas City Royals for minor league right-hander Kasey Kalich.
The outfield moves were made to fill a gap after the loss of Ronald Acuña Jr. to a season-ending knee injury.
Duvall, 32, entered Friday tied for seventh in the National League with 22 home runs and ranked fifth with 68 RBIs. He is batting .229 with 105 strikeouts in 90 games this season.
Duvall played for the Braves from 2018-20 and is a career .232 hitter with 135 homers and 397 RBIs in 688 games with the San Francisco Giants (2014), Cincinnati Reds (2016-18), Atlanta and Miami. He made the All-Star team in 2016 when he set career highs with 33 home runs and 103 RBIs.
Rosario, 29, is hitting .254 with seven homers and 46 RBIs in 78 games this season with Cleveland. He landed on the 10-day injured list with a right abdominal strain on July 6 and has missed the Indians’ past 17 games.
Rosario is a .275 career hitter with 126 home runs and 434 RBIs in 775 games with the Minnesota Twins (2015-20) and Cleveland.
Soler is batting just .192 this season but has 13 home runs. Two seasons ago, he led the American League with 48 blasts.
Soler, 29, has a .243 career average with 107 homers and 310 RBIs in 606 games over eight seasons with the Chicago Cubs (2014-16) and Royals (2017-21).
Rodriguez, 31, recorded 14 saves in 37 appearances this season for the Pirates and was 4-2 with a 2.82 ERA. He had 33 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings.
Jackson, 25, hit .070 (3-for-43) in 19 games with the Braves over the past three seasons. He was drafted sixth overall by the Seattle Mariners in 2014.
Sandoval, 34, batted .178 with four homers and 11 RBIs in 69 games this season for Atlanta.
A two-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion with San Francisco, Sandoval owns a .278 career batting average with 153 homers and 639 RBIs in 1,380 games with the Giants (2008-14, 2017-20), Boston Red Sox (2015-17) and Braves.
Wilson, 23, was 2-3 with a 4.83 ERA in seven starts with the Braves this season.
The 22-year-old DeVito is currently on the injured list. He was 0-3 with a 2.66 ERA in five starts for Class-A Rome prior to the injury.
Kalich, 23, was 0-2 with a 3.26 ERA in 20 relief appearances for Rome.
