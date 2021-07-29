MLB: Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates

The Atlanta Braves released outfielder Ender Inciarte on Thursday, days after designating him for assignment.

A career .280 hitter, Inciarte has fallen off since his All-Star season of 2017 in Atlanta. The three-time Gold Glove winner, all in Atlanta, was hitting just .215 with two home runs and 10 RBIs in 79 at-bats this season. He hit .190 in part-time action last season.

The Braves thanked Inciarte on Twitter and he responded.

"Atlanta, I know we didn't have much to share the last couple of years but that doesn't mean I stop loving you," Inciarte posted, in part. "Even through time times you were still there to pick me up."

Inciarte began his career in Arizona and finished fifth in Rookie of the Year voting in 2014.

