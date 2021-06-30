As expected, the Atlanta Braves reinstated left-hander Max Fried from the injured list on Wednesday in advance of his scheduled start at home against the New York Mets.
Fried has been out since June 18 with a blister on his left index finger. It was his second IL stint of the season after missing three weeks with a right hamstring strain and returning May 5.
To make room on the active roster, the Braves optioned left-hander Sean Newcomb to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Fried, 27, is 4-4 this season with a 4.21 ERA in 11 starts. In five seasons, all with the Braves, he is 30-15 in 78 appearances (61 starts) with a 3.64 ERA. He finished fifth in National League Cy Young Award voting last season when he was 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA in 11 starts.
Newcomb, 28, was 2-0 with a 5.82 ERA in 23 relief appearances this season. In five seasons with the Braves, he is 24-23 with a 4.26 ERA in 132 appearances (57 starts).
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.