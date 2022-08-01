Jul 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Nationals outfielder Ehire Adrianza (5) throws to first against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
The Atlanta Braves reacquired utility player Ehire Adrianza from the Washington Nationals on Monday in exchange for minor league outfielder Trey Harris, a McEachern High School graduate.
The Braves also designated veteran second baseman Robinson Cano for assignment.
Adrianza, 32, won the World Series with the Braves last season before signing with the Nationals in free agency in March. He batted .247 with five home runs and 28 RBIs, seeing playing time at second base, third base, shortstop and all three outfield positions.
He batted .179 with seven RBIs in 31 games with Washington. He is a career .240 hitter with 21 homers and 149 RBIs in 605 games with the San Francisco Giants (2013-16), Minnesota Twins (2017-20), Braves (2021) and Nationals.
Cano, 39, joined Atlanta on July 10 after brief stints this season with the New York Mets and San Diego Padres. He batted .154 (4-for-26) with a double in nine games for the Braves.
An eight-time All-Star, Cano is a career .301 hitter with 335 homers and 1,306 RBIs in 2,267 games over 17 seasons with the New York Yankees (2005-13), Seattle Mariners (2014-18), Mets (2019-20, 2022), Padres and Braves.
Harris, 26, was drafted in the 32nd round by Atlanta in 2018. He batted .238 with two homes and 16 RBIs over 59 games this season at Double-A Mississippi.
Harris, a 32nd-round pick out of Missouri in 2018, was the Braves' minor league player of the year in 2019, after he hit .323 with 14 homers and 73 RBIs across three levels.
