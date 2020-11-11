The Atlanta Braves on Wednesday signed right-hander Josh Tomlin to a one-year, $1 million contract for 2021 with a $1.25 million club option for 2022.
Tomlin, 36, went 2-2 with a 4.76 ERA in 17 appearances (five starts) in his second season with Atlanta in 2020. He struck out 36 batters and walked eight in 39 2/3 innings.
Tomlin is 65-56 with a 4.69 ERA in 251 career games (150 starts) over 11 seasons with the Cleveland Indians (2010-18) and Braves.
He signed minor league contracts with the Braves each of the past two seasons and made the Opening Day roster both times.
--Field Level Media
