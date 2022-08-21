Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) celebrates with third base coach Ron Washington (37) after a home run against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning at Truist Park on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) in the dugout against the Houston Astros in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) hits a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kirby Yates (22) throws against the Houston Astros in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) throws a runner out at first against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) hits a home run against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) celebrates with center fielder Michael Harris II (23) after a home run against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) celebrates with teammates after a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) celebrates with center fielder Michael Harris II (23) after a home run against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) celebrates with teammates after a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) steals second against the Houston Astros in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier (53) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Eddie Rosario (8) hits a single against the Houston Astros in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (65) throws against the Houston Astros in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (65) throws against the Houston Astros in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (65) throws against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. (12) looks on from the dugout before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier (53) celebrates after recording a strikeout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier (53) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) talks to manager Dusty Baker Jr. (12) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) celebrates with third base coach Ron Washington (37) after a home run against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning at Truist Park on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) in the dugout against the Houston Astros in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) hits a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kirby Yates (22) throws against the Houston Astros in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) throws a runner out at first against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) hits a home run against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) celebrates with center fielder Michael Harris II (23) after a home run against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) celebrates with teammates after a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) celebrates with center fielder Michael Harris II (23) after a home run against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) slides into second with a stolen base against the Houston Astros in the fourth inning at Truist Park on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) celebrates with teammates after a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) steals second against the Houston Astros in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier (53) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Eddie Rosario (8) hits a single against the Houston Astros in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (65) throws against the Houston Astros in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (65) throws against the Houston Astros in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (65) throws against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. (12) looks on from the dugout before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier (53) celebrates after recording a strikeout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier (53) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) talks to manager Dusty Baker Jr. (12) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta rallied twice in extra innings as Travis d'Arnaud's pinch-hit, tiebreaking single capped a two-run 11th, giving the Braves a 5-4 walk-off victory over the visiting Houston Astros on Saturday night.
The teams combined for seven runs in extra innings.
Braves rookie Spencer Strider and Houston's Cristian Javier each allowed a solo homer and five total hits, and combined for 17 strikeouts in their six-inning starts.
The game was tied 1-1 heading into the 10th. That's when the offenses came alive.
Down 4-3 in the bottom of the 11th, Matt Olson delivered a run-scoring double against the shift to tie the game. d'Arnaud came off the bench to drive an opposite-field single against Ryne Stanek (1-1) to give the Braves their 11th win in 12 games.
The Braves are in position to sweep this three-game set, a rematch of the 2021 World Series.
Jake Meyers and Yuli Gurriel delivered RBI hits off Dylan Lee in the 10th to give Houston a 3-1 lead. But the Braves got run-scoring hits of their own from Michael Harris II and ex-Astro Robbie Grossman against Hector Neris for a 3-3 contest.
Jeremy Pena, who homered off Strider in the fifth, made enough contact against Atlanta's Jackson Stephens (2-2) to chop the ball to third, scoring Alex Bregman in the 11th for a 4-3 Houston edge.
Pena snapped a 21-game homerless drought with his 16th of the season for the Astros, who have dropped four of six following a four-game winning streak.
After Pena put Houston up 1-0 in the fifth, Atlanta's Vaughn Grissom homered in the bottom of the fifth. It was the third home run in 11 major league games for Grissom, who is batting .385.
The teams combined for 14 hits. The Astros, meanwhile, struck out 16 times against six Atlanta pitchers.
Strider allowed just three hits and struck out nine in his six innings. Javier allowed just two hits and struck out eight in his six frames.
Houston played without slugger Yordan Alvarez, who exited Friday's game with reported shortness of breath. Alvarez was checked out at a local hospital and was at the ballpark Saturday night. The Astros hope to have him back in the lineup for Sunday's finale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.