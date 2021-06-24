SPORTS-BBO-DIAMONDBACKS-RANGERS-1-GET

Jesse Chavez #53 of the Texas Rangers pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the top of the first inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on July 17, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images/TNS)

 Tom Pennington

The Atlanta Braves purchased the contract of right-hander Jesse Chavez from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

Chavez, 37, will serve as the opener for Atlanta against the host Cincinnati Reds Thursday night.

He last pitched for the Braves in 2010, when he went 3-2 with a 5.89 ERA in 28 relief appearances.

After the Los Angeles Angels released Chavez in March, he signed a minor league deal with Atlanta in April and began the season with Gwinnett.

In 481 career games (79 starts) with the Pittsburgh Pirates (2009-10), Braves, Kansas City Royals (2011-12), Toronto Blue Jays (2012, 2016), Oakland Athletics (2012-15), Los Angeles Dodgers (2016), Angels (2017), Chicago Cubs (2018) and Texas Rangers (2018-20), Chavez is 41-58 with eight saves and a 4.52 ERA.

--Field Level Media

