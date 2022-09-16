Sep 16, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) wears a Los Bravos jersey against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 16, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter William Contreras (24) hits a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 16, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) reacts after hitting a foul ball off of himself against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 16, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 16, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 16, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott (5) throws a runner out at first against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 16, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the cleats of Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Dylan Lee (52) before a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 16, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter William Contreras (24) hits a single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 16, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) throws a runner out at first against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 16, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 16, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) waves to the crowd before his first at bat after returning from injury against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 16, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter William Contreras (24) celebrates after a single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a go-ahead two-run home run off Seranthony Dominguez as part of a six-run eighth inning that lifted the host Atlanta Braves past the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 on Friday.
William Contreras also homered, singled twice and knocked in two runs for the Braves (89-55), who remain one game behind the first-place New York Mets (91-55) in the National League East. Ozzie Albies contributed a two-run double in the eighth.
Braves starter Max Fried tossed six innings and allowed two runs on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts. Fried threw 110 pitches, 66 for strikes.
Jesse Chavez (4-1) earned the win after retiring the only batter he faced.
Kyle Schwarber and Jean Segura each hit a solo home run for the Phillies (80-64), who dropped their second in a row. Dalton Guthrie added two hits.
Phillies starter Ranger Suarez gave up two hits and one run in six innings. He struck out four and walked three.
Dominguez (6-5) yielded five earned runs while recording just two outs.
After the Phillies were held without a baserunner through the first three innings, Schwarber launched a homer to open the fourth. It was his career-best and NL-leading 39th this season.
Contreras hit a solo homer to left-center on a 3-0 pitch with two outs in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game at 1.
In the fifth, Segura responded with a leadoff home run to put the Phillies back ahead 2-1.
Fried walked two batters in the sixth, but Bryson Stott grounded out to end the threat.
After Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado appeared to be uncomfortable warming up in the middle of the seventh, there was a slight delay before the Braves came to bat as the grounds crew worked to manicure the mound.
Pinch hitter Eddie Rosario walked to open the eighth against Dominguez. Acuna followed with a two-run shot to right for a 3-2 advantage. Later in the frame, Contreras and Michael Harris II each added an RBI single for a three-run lead.
When Albies blooped a two-run double to left, the Braves moved ahead 7-2.
