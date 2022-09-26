Sep 26, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, US; President Joe Biden (M) holds a gift jersey as Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (L) and Braves chairman Terry McGuirk (R) look on during a ceremony honoring the 2021 World Series champion Braves in the East Room at The White House. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 26, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, US; President Joe Biden speaks at a ceremony honoring the 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the East Room at The White House. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 26, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, US; A view of the Commissioner's Trophy prior to a ceremony honoring the 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the East Room at The White House. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 26, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, US; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker speaks at the Stakeout position outside the West Wing of The White House after a ceremony honoring the 2021 World Series champion Braves in the East Room at The White House. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 26, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, US; Injured Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (R) speaks with a member of the media at the Stakeout position outside the West Wing of The White House after a ceremony honoring the 2021 World Series champion Braves in the East Room at The White House. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 26, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, US; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (R) speaks with the media at the Stakeout position outside the West Wing of The White House after a ceremony honoring the 2021 World Series champion Braves in the East Room at The White House. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 26, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, US; (L-R) Atlanta Braves general manager and president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos (L) and Braves manager Brian Snitker (R) listen while standing behind the Commissioner's Trophy as President Joe Biden (not pictured) speaks during a ceremony honoring the 2021 World Series champion Braves in the East Room at The White House. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 26, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, US; (L-R) Atlanta Braves general manager and president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos and Braves manager Brian Snitker present a gift jersey to President Joe Biden (M) as Braves chairman Terry McGuirk (R) looks on during a ceremony honoring the 2021 World Series champion Braves in the East Room at The White House. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 26, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, US; President Joe Biden (R) shakes hands with Atlanta Braves chairman Terry McGuirk (L) during a ceremony honoring the 2021 World Series champion Braves in the East Room at The White House. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Carrying on the tradition of celebrating a championship at the White House, the 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves were honored by President Joe Biden on Monday in Washington, D.C.
General manager Alex Anthopoulos and skipper Brian Snitker presented Biden, the 46th president of the United States, with a No. 46 Braves home jersey.
"It was a rough start, played through injuries," Biden said of the Braves' run to the title. "At the All-Star break, not one day with a winning record. Given a 0.4 percent chance of winning on CNN. My batting average isn't nearly as good.
"But the franchise never quit, never gave in. You rebuilt the whole outfield practically overnight. Play by play, inning by inning, you ground it out and you did it together."
The Braves defeated the Houston Astros in six games to win their first title since 1995.
Biden said the team was lifted by the spirit of Hall of Famer and Braves legend Hank Aaron, who died before the 2021 season.
"This team is defined by the courage of Hank Aaron, the home run king and 25-time All-Star," Biden said. "Hank Aaron shattered a lot of records, but he shattered racism as well, with dignity and with class."
The Braves entered Monday 1 1/2 games behind the New York Mets in the National League East race, with just over a week before the regular season concludes.
"We have a very young and talented roster, and we hope this isn't a one-and-done visit to your home," Braves chairman Terry McGuirk told Biden. "In short, we plan to be back."
