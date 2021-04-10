The Atlanta Braves placed right-hander Chris Martin on the injured list Saturday due to inflammation in his pitching shoulder.
Martin (0-1, 5.40 ERA) hasn't pitched since last Sunday due to the ailment. He reported numbness in his fingers during the outing against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Martin, 34, joined the Braves during the 2019 season and is 2-3 with a 2.65 ERA in 41 appearances during that time. Overall, he is 3-12 with a 4.11 ERA in 165 career appearances with the Colorado Rockies (2014), New York Yankees (2015), Texas Rangers (2018-19) and Braves.
Atlanta recalled right-hander Jacob Webb to fill the vacancy.
Webb, 27, is 4-0 with a 1.06 ERA in 44 appearances with Atlanta over the past two seasons.
--Field Level Media
