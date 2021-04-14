Starting pitcher Max Fried and center fielder Cristian Pache were placed on the 10-day injured list by the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.
Fried (hamstring) and Pache (groin) suffered muscle strains in Tuesday night's 14-8 loss to the Miami Marlins.
The Braves recalled left-hander Tucker Davidson and outfielder Guillermo Heredia.
Fried, 27, allowed 14 earned runs in 11 innings through three starts and had the highest ERA (11.45) among the 66 qualified players in the National League as of Wednesday's transaction.
The left-hander was sent for an MRI exam after pulling up going from second to third not long after he ripped a double in his final at-bat of Tuesday's game.
In his previous start on April 7, Fried took a comebacker off the calf in the first game of a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.