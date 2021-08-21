The Atlanta Braves placed catcher Travis d'Arnaud on the paternity list Saturday and recalled catcher William Contreras from Triple-A Gwinnett.
In addition to the impending birth of his child, d'Arnaud has had a busy week, having signed a two-year, $16 million contract on Friday. He has seven hits (including two homers) in 24 at-bats since his return from a torn ligament in his thumb.
D'Arnaud, 32, is a .252 career hitter with 76 home runs and 282 RBIs over his nine big-league seasons.
Contreras, 23, who is hitting .313 with eight home runs in 32 games at Gwinnett, posted a .204 average in 44 games with the Braves this season. He had seven home runs with 21 RBis.
--Field Level Media
