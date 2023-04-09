The Atlanta Braves placed catcher Travis d'Arnaud on the 7-day concussion injured list Sunday.
The 34-year-old veteran was hurt in a collision at the plate with San Diego's Rougned Odor in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Padres.
Through eight games, d'Arnaud is batting .333 with three doubles and five RBIs.
An All-Star in 2022, d'Arnaud is a career .253 hitter with 97 homers in 719 games with four teams.
The team recalled backstop Chadwick Tromp from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding transaction.
Tromp, 28, appeared in one game with Atlanta last season and went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs.
--Field Level Media
