Jun 13, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Ozzie Albies (1) sits at the batter's box after being injured while batting against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta second baseman Ozzie Albies broke his left foot while grounding out in the fifth inning of the Braves' 9-5 win over the host Washington Nationals on Monday.
The Braves emerged with their 12th consecutive victory, but they will have to move forward without Albies.
Albies fell in the batter's box after his swing, which sent a ground ball to shortstop. He hopped on one foot into the dugout, and Orlando Arcia replaced him in the field for the bottom of the inning.
"I hate it for Ozzie, I hate it for us," Braves manager Brian Snitker said postgame. "It's unfortunate, but it's one of them things. He'll be fine. He's young. He'll heal quick. ...
"He loves to play baseball and is such a big part of our club here. It's just a chance for somebody else to do something good."
Albies, 25, was placed on the 60-day injured list Tuesday, with the Braves selecting the contract of utility player Phil Gosselin from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move.
Albies was hitting .244 with eight homers and 33 RBIs in 62 games this season after going 0-for-2 with a walk and a run Monday.
A two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger winner, Albies was a key part of the Braves' World Series championship team last year. He posted career highs with 30 homers and 106 RBIs in the 2021 regular season.
For his career, he has a .271 average, a .321 on-base percentage, a .470 slugging percentage, 98 homers and 344 RBIs in 622 games.
Arcia, 27, singled and walked in his two plate appearances after entering the Monday game. He was batting .313 with one homer and eight RBIs in 17 games this year.
Arcia will likely start the majority of the games at second in Albies' absence, including Tuesday's game in Washington.
Gosselin, 33, is beginning his second tour of duty with the Braves. A fifth-round draft pick of the team in 2010, he made his major league debut in 2013 and went on to spend portions of the next two seasons with Atlanta.
Following a midseason trade to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2015, Gosselin has since spent time with Arizona, the Pittsburgh Pirates, Texas Rangers, Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Angels.
Gosselin, a career .261 hitter, has started games at all four infield positions in his major league career, while also seeing limited time in left field and right field.
Gosselin was batting .297 with five homers and 24 RBIs for Gwinnett, where he spent the majority of his time playing third base.
