The Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres will finish their suspended game from last Wednesday on Sept. 24 in San Diego.
The second game of a split doubleheader in Atlanta was suspended due to weather in the middle of the fifth inning, with the Padres ahead 5-4. The Braves were the home team -- and they'll remain the home team when they resume the game at Petco Park.
Once the teams complete that seven-inning regulation game, they will switch home and away uniforms and the Padres will be the home side for their regularly scheduled Friday night meeting.
Wednesday's game was suspended after a rain delay that lasted more than three hours.
