Longtime Atlanta Braves public address announcer Casey Motter died in his sleep Thursday.

BallparkDJ confirmed Motter's death.

Motter, raised in nearby Smyrna, Ga., had been the voice of the Braves since 2006. He was also the first announcer hired at the BallparkDJ app and website.

The Braves are currently on a road trip and return to Atlanta to play the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

