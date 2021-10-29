Oct 26, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) comes off the field after sustaining an apparent injury against the Houston Astros during the third inning in game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Braves starter Charlie Morton had surgery Thursday to repair his fractured right fibula and is expected to be ready for spring training, The Athletic reported Friday.
The veteran right-hander, who turns 38 next month, was hurt in the second inning of Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night. A ball hit by Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel struck Morton in the lower right leg.
Morton remained in the game and retired the bottom of the Houston lineup in order. In the third inning, however, Morton winced and buckled while recording a called third strike on the leadoff batter, Jose Altuve.
The Braves went on to win 6-2 in Game 1. The series is tied at 1-1 heading into Game 3 on Friday night in Atlanta.
Morton finished 14-6 with a 3.34 ERA during the regular season and 0-1 with a 3.24 ERA in the postseason.
For his career, the two-time All-Star is 107-95 with a 4.00 ERA and 1,492 strikeouts in 292 games (291 starts) with the Braves (2008, 2021), Pittsburgh Pirates (2009-15), Philadelphia Phillies (2016), Astros (2017-18) and Tampa Bay Rays (2019-20).
