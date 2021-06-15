Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. will start in right field and bat leadoff Tuesday night against the visiting Boston Red Sox.
Acuna, 23, left Sunday's 6-4 win over the Miami Marlins with right pectoral tightness. The Braves had an off day on Monday.
In 52 games this season, the 2018 NL Rookie of the Year is hitting .282 with 18 home runs, 39 RBIs and 12 steals. His 52 runs scored rank second in the majors behind the Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette (56).
Acuna is a career .281 hitter with 99 home runs and 233 RBIs in 372 games, all with the Braves.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.