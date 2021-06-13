Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna was removed from Sunday's game against the host Miami Marlins in the fifth inning with what the team described as right pectoral-muscle tightness.
The Braves said Acuna was taken out as a precautionary measure.
Acuna, 23, went 1-for-3 with a run scored and two strikeouts before he was replaced in the lineup by Guillermo Heredia.
In 59 games this season, the 2019 All-Star is hitting .282 with 18 home runs and 39 RBIs. The 2018 NL Rookie of the Year is a career .281 hitter with 99 home runs and 281 RBIs.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.