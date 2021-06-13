Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna was removed from Sunday's game against the host Miami Marlins in the fifth inning with what the team described as right pectoral-muscle tightness.

The Braves said Acuna was taken out as a precautionary measure.

Acuna, 23, went 1-for-3 with a run scored and two strikeouts before he was replaced in the lineup by Guillermo Heredia.

In 59 games this season, the 2019 All-Star is hitting .282 with 18 home runs and 39 RBIs. The 2018 NL Rookie of the Year is a career .281 hitter with 99 home runs and 281 RBIs.

--Field Level Media

