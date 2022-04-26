Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) looks on from the dugout in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 22, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) catches a ball to force out Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (not pictured) during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Mackenzie Lynn Miles-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Eddie Rosario (8) throws the ball against the Washington Nationals in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Eddie Rosario (8) throws the ball against the Washington Nationals in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario will miss significant time following a laser procedure to correct blurred vision and swelling in his right eye.
The Braves put him on the 10-day injured list, but MLB.com reported he could miss eight to 12 weeks. On Monday, he visited a retinal specialist, who recommended the surgery.
Rosario, 30, was key to the Braves' run to the World Series title last season. He was named MVP of the National League Championship Series after hitting .560 (14-for-25) with three home runs and nine RBIs in six games.
So far this season, though, Rosario is hitting just .068 (3-for-44) in 15 games.
In a corresponding move, the Braves called up right-handed pitcher William Woods from Triple-A Gwinnett. Woods has yet to make his major league debut. The 23-year-old is 0-1 with a 7.04 ERA in 7 2/3 innings pitched this season.
Outfield help is expected soon for the Braves.
Ronald Acuna Jr., who is on a Triple-A rehab assignment as he recovers from a torn right anterior cruciate ligament suffered July 10, is on track to return to the Atlanta lineup on May 6.
