Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario will miss significant time following a laser procedure to correct blurred vision and swelling in his right eye.

The Braves put him on the 10-day injured list, but MLB.com reported he could miss eight to 12 weeks. On Monday, he visited a retinal specialist, who recommended the surgery.

Rosario, 30, was key to the Braves' run to the World Series title last season. He was named MVP of the National League Championship Series after hitting .560 (14-for-25) with three home runs and nine RBIs in six games.

So far this season, though, Rosario is hitting just .068 (3-for-44) in 15 games.

In a corresponding move, the Braves called up right-handed pitcher William Woods from Triple-A Gwinnett. Woods has yet to make his major league debut. The 23-year-old is 0-1 with a 7.04 ERA in 7 2/3 innings pitched this season.

Outfield help is expected soon for the Braves.

Ronald Acuna Jr., who is on a Triple-A rehab assignment as he recovers from a torn right anterior cruciate ligament suffered July 10, is on track to return to the Atlanta lineup on May 6.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In