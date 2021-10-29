Three Atlanta Braves pitchers combined to throw seven no-hit innings Friday night to begin Game 3 of the World Series against the visiting Houston Astros.
The no-hitter ended in the eighth, however, as pinch hitter Aledmys Diaz singled leading off the inning against left-hander Tyler Matzek, who had just entered the game.
The Braves were the first team with six no-hit innings in a World Series game since the New York Mets' Jerry Koosman took a no-no into the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles in Game 2 of the 1969 World Series. Paul Blair broke up the no-hit bid with a leadoff single in the seventh in a game New York won 2-1.
Braves right-hander Ian Anderson was removed after five no-hit innings despite throwing just 76 pitches. He struck out four and walked three.
Left-hander A.J. Minter struck out two in the sixth inning before right-hander Luke Jackson tossed a perfect seventh inning.
Atlanta led the game 1-0 thanks to Austin Riley's run-scoring double in the third inning.
The best-of-seven World Series was tied one win apiece entering the Friday contest.
Only two no-hitters have been thrown in major league postseason history. The New York Yankees' Don Larsen fired a perfect game against the Brooklyn Dodgers in the 1956 World Series, and the Philadelphia Phillies' Roy Halladay tossed a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds in the 2010 National League Division Series.
