Apr 27, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Tyler Matzek (68) reacts as he leaves the game against the Chicago Cubs during the tenth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Braves left-hander Tyler Matzek will be placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to discomfort in his pitching shoulder.
Left-hander Tucker Davidson was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Matzek departed Milwaukee and will undergo an MRI exam on Wednesday in Atlanta. The 2021 postseason hero said he has been experiencing pain for the past couple weeks.
"It was probably two weeks or three weeks (ago) that my shoulder started feeling uncomfortable," Matzek told MLB.com. "I think I was just compensating for the lack of mobility in my back. I felt good trying to get through the back (injury). I think it just spiraled into another thing."
Matzek, 31, has struggled with a 5.06 ERA in 13 relief appearances this season. He has experienced major control issues, walking nine in just 10 2/3 innings.
The production is much different than last season when Matzek had a 2.57 ERA in 69 relief appearances.
He stepped it up further with a stellar postseason in which he went 3-0 with a 1.72 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings over 13 appearances to help the Braves win the World Series.
Matzek also excelled during the 2020 postseason by going 1-0 with a 1.04 ERA and 14 strikeouts in just 8 2/3 innings over seven appearances.
Davidson, 26, made one start for Atlanta earlier this season and was rocked for five runs in 2 2/3 innings by the Washington Nationals on April 11.
Overall, he is 0-1 with a 5.55 ERA in five appearances (five starts) with the Braves over the past three seasons.
Davidson is 1-1 with a 4.44 ERA in five starts for Gwinnett this season.
