Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried will not take the mound for his first start of the spring Friday because of possible exposure to COVID-19.
Fried has not tested positive for the virus, according to manager Brian Snitker, but the left-hander may have been in close contact to someone who tested positive.
Snitker does not want to take any unnecessary risks with his front-of-the-rotation starter this early in the spring.
"We're laying him low for a couple of days," Snitker said in advance of Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins.
Fried went 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA in 11 starts during last year's shortened season. He won 17 games in 2019.
