MLB: NLCS-Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers

Oct 12, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in game one of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

 Tim Heitman

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried will not take the mound for his first start of the spring Friday because of possible exposure to COVID-19.

Fried has not tested positive for the virus, according to manager Brian Snitker, but the left-hander may have been in close contact to someone who tested positive.

Snitker does not want to take any unnecessary risks with his front-of-the-rotation starter this early in the spring.

"We're laying him low for a couple of days," Snitker said in advance of Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins.

Fried went 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA in 11 starts during last year's shortened season. He won 17 games in 2019.

