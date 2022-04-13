Atlanta Braves left-hander Max Fried exited Wednesday's game against the visiting Washington Nationals in the sixth inning shortly after being hit in the left leg on a comebacker from Nelson Cruz.

Trainers came to the mound to examine Fried, who threw three warmup pitches before being allowed to continue. He surrendered back-to-back singles before being replaced by Collin McHugh.

Fried, 28, permitted three runs (two earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

--Field Level Media

