Jun 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) dives for the bag as Colorado Rockies center fielder Sam Hilliard (22) slides towards relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) runs off a solo home run in the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers (7) runs off a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; MLB umpire Mike Muchlinski (76) checks the baseball of Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) in the fifth nning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder William Contreras (24) and center fielder Guillermo Heredia (38) celebrate defeating the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) is interviewed following the win over the against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) dives for the bag as Colorado Rockies center fielder Sam Hilliard (22) slides at relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) and left fielder William Contreras (24) and center fielder Guillermo Heredia (38) celebrate defeating the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall (14) reacts to his double in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Robert Stephenson (29) delivers a pitch in the seventh against the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Adam Duvall (14) celebrates scoring a run on a wild pitch with center fielder Michael Harris II (23) in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) runs off a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates his solo home run in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates his solo home run in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of the sleeve worn by Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers (7) reacts to his two-run double in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) singles in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Ryan Feltner (18) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Ryan Feltner (18) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers (7) reacts to his two-run double in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers (7) reacts to his two-run double in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) scores past Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven (6) in the first inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers (7) fields the ball in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) dives for the bag as Colorado Rockies center fielder Sam Hilliard (22) slides towards relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Ronald Acuna Jr. matched his MLB career high with four hits, including a solo home run, and scored three times to help the Atlanta Braves to an 8-7 win against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday to complete the four-game sweep in Denver.
Matt Olson broke a 3-3 tie with a three-run homer for the Braves in the second inning.
Atlanta starter Charlie Morton (4-3) allowed four runs and six hits in five innings. He struck out eight and walked three for the Braves, who have won five in a row overall.
Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for Atlanta, giving up a leadoff homer to Charlie Blackmon before stranding the tying run on second to secure his 14th save in his 17th opportunity.
Brendan Rodgers had three hits, including a solo home run, and three RBIs, rookie catcher Brian Serven had two hits, including a two-run homer, for Colorado.
Rockies starter Ryan Feltner (1-2) allowed six runs and seven hits in three innings. He struck out three and walked one.
The first three batters of the game reached base off Feltner, capped by an RBI single from Austin Riley for a 1-0 lead.
Ozzie Albies came through with a bases-loaded, two-out single to score two more runs and give Morton an early 3-0 cushion.
The Rockies got those runs back in their half of the first, however.
Morton walked the first two batters before giving up a two-run double to Rodgers to make it 3-2. Ryan McMahon followed with an RBI single to tie the score 3-3.
Morton needed 41 pitches to get through the first inning, and 57 over the next four.
The Braves put three more runs on the board in the second inning on the three-run homer from Olson for a 6-3 lead.
Atlanta added another run in the fifth on a throwing error by Serven, but Rodgers got the run back with a solo homer in the Rockies' half of the inning.
Acuna hit a 441-foot homer in the eighth, his third of the season, to stretch the lead to 8-4. Serven came back with a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning to cut it to 8-6.
The Rockies had never been swept by the Braves in a four-game series at Coors Field.
