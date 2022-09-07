Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) throws the ball to first base against the Oakland Athletics during the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; An Atlanta Braves fan holds a sign reading “I named my baby Austin Riley” after third baseman Austin Riley (not pictured) during the second inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Dermis Garcia (76) tags first base against Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris (23) during the ninth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches the ball against the Oakland Athletics during the ninth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Kirby Snead (54) pitches the ball against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27), second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) and shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) high five first baseman Matt Olson (28) after a win against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) shake hands after a win against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) shakes hands with first baseman Matt Olson (28) after a win against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter (33) pitches the ball against the Oakland Athletics during the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Raised Iglesias (26) pitches the ball against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Robbie Grossman (15) catches a foul ball below fans during the sixth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) drops the ball against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics center fielder Ramon Laureano (22) loses his helmet as he is hit by pitch during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Chad Pinder (10) and catcher Sean Murphy (12) lean on each others shoulders after Pinder hit a three-run home run that batted in Murphy during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Dylan Lee on the mound against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jesse Chavez (60) pitches the ball against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) scores a run off a single by center fielder Michael Harris (23) during the fifth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Chad Pinder (10) rounds the bases on a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) and center fielder Michael Harris (23) high five teammates in the dugout after being batted in against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Cole Irvin (19) leaves the game against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; The moon rises behind the stadium lights during the fifth inning between the Oakland Athletics and Atlanta Braves at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) scores a run behind Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) during the fifth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics right fielder Seth Brown (15) rounds the bases on a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Nick Allen (2) pats himself on the shoulder after hitting a double against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Nick Allen (2) smiles before throwing the ball to fans after making a double play against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics right fielder Seth Brown (15) celebrates with first baseman Dermis Garcia (76) after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) rounds the bases on a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) rounds the bases on a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Nick Allen (2) hits a double against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) hits two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) high fives third baseman Austin Riley (27) after batting Riley and shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) in on a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) pats himself on the back after hitting a double against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) pitches the ball against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) gestures as he is the first runner batted in on two-run RBI single against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Cole Irvin (19) on the mound against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) high fives shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) after scoring runs against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Ronald Acuna Jr (13) gestures after hitting a single against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) hits a sacrifice fly to send in a run against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Cole Irvin (19) pitches the ball against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) pitches the ball against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) throws the ball to first base against the Oakland Athletics during the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Olson homered in his homecoming and the visiting Atlanta Braves overcame a rare poor effort by Kyle Wright to outlast the Oakland Athletics 10-9 in the opener of a two-game interleague series Tuesday night.
Playing in Oakland for the first time since getting traded in March, Olson hit a three-run homer in the third and the Braves led almost the whole way. Atlanta also scored three times in the first and fifth innings en route to a sixth consecutive victory.
Oakland fell for a fifth time in its past six games despite hitting three homers -- back-to-back shots by Sean Murphy and Seth Brown in a four-run third and a three-run blast by pinch hitter Chad Pinder that drew the hosts to a 9-9 tie in the fifth after they had trailed by as many as five runs.
The Braves scored what turned out to be the game-winning run in the sixth off A's reliever Joel Payamps (3-4) on a Ronald Acuna Jr. double and two fly balls, including a sacrifice fly by Austin Riley.
The Atlanta bullpen dominated from there, with Jesse Chavez (3-1), Raisel Iglesias, A.J. Minter and Kenley Jansen holding the A's scoreless over the final four innings on just one hit. Jansen worked a 1-2-3 ninth with two strikeouts for his 32nd save.
In search of an 18th win, Wright lasted just four-plus innings, allowing eight of Oakland's nine runs. He served up five hits and three walks, striking out four.
Oakland starter Cole Irvin was charged with nine runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked four and struck out four.
Olson, who led the A's in home runs and RBIs last season with 39 and 111, respectively, connected on his three-run blast after Dansby Swanson opened the third with a double and Riley walked. The homer was his 28th of the season, raising his RBI total to 90.
Vaughn Grissom paced a 13-hit Braves attack with four singles, while Acuna, Swanson and Marcell Ozuna added two hits each. Grissom and Ozuna contributed two RBIs apiece to the cause, while Olson, Acuna and Swanson scored twice.
Murphy matched Pinder with three RBIs for the A's. Pinder also had a single in his two at-bats off the bench, while Tony Kemp scored twice.
