Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nabil Crismatt (74) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado looks on after striking out during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado throws to first base on a ground out by Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (not pictured) during the fourth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a single during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) prepares to pitch against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) and umpire Bill Miller (second from left) talk before the start of the bottom of the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (right) celebrates with left fielder Marcell Ozuna (center) and designated hitter Alex Dickerson (left) after defeating the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Guillermo Heredia (right) celebrates with Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) and shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) after defeating the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) and umpire Bill Miller (26) talk before the start of the bottom of the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nabil Crismatt throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith (51) throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres center fielder Trent Grisham (2) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) throws to first base late on a single hit by San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer (not pictured) during the seventh inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado looks on from the dugout during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) reacts after striking out to end the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola (26) hits a single during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) reacts after striking out to end the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) looks on after striking out to end the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Craig Stammen (34) is checked by umpire Bill Miller (26) during the middle of the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop C.J. Abrams (77) reacts after striking out during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop C.J. Abrams (77) reacts after striking out during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna (20) is congratulated by third base coach Ron Washington (left) after hitting a home run against the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (right) is congratulated by third base coach Ron Washington (left) after hitting a home run against the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall (14) advances home to score a run on a single hit by catcher Manny Pina (9) during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall (14) is congratulated by first baseman Matt Olson (right) after scoring a run during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall (14) is congratulated by second baseman Ozzie Albies (right) after scoring a run during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Manny Pina (9) hits an RBI single during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) in the dugout during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres center fielder Trent Grisham (2) is congratulated by left fielder Jurickson Profar (left) after a catch to end the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (right) is congratulated by right fielder Matt Beaty (27) after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) tosses his bat after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) is congratulated by third base coach Ron Washington (right) after hitting a home run against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nick Martinez (22) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a single against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (left) is congratulated by third baseman Austin Riley (27) after hitting a home run against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nick Martinez (22) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Right-hander Ian Anderson held the Padres to a run on two hits over 5 2/3 innings Saturday and was supported by three solo homers as the visiting Atlanta Braves scored a 5-2 win in San Diego.
Ozzie Albies homered on the game's second pitch off Padres starter and loser Nick Martinez. Albies has homered in each of the first three games of the series.
Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna added solo homers in the fifth off Martinez (0-1). The Braves were denied a fourth homer when Padres center fielder Trent Grisham leaped at the center fence in the bottom of the second to deny Manny Pina a two-run homer.
After struggling in spring training and his first start of the season, Anderson retired 12 of the last 13 Padres he faced and allowed only three Padres to reach base. San Diego's lone run came on a game-tying home run by Jurickson Profar in the second.
The Braves took the lead for good in the top of the fourth. Adam Duvall opened the inning with a double off the right field wall and scored on a two-out single by catcher Pina, who drove home the Braves' final run in the sixth with a sacrifice fly.
Albies' home run was the switch-hitter's fourth of the season and the ninth of his career to open a game. Both Albies and Profar are natives of Willemstad, Curacao.
Anderson (1-1), who tied a career-worst with five walks in his first start this season, walked Padres leadoff hitter Trent Grisham to open Saturday's game. He didn't walk another hitter and finished with seven strikeouts, with six coming on his changeup. Kenley Jansen saved a second straight win.
Martinez gave up four runs on seven hits and four walks with three strikeouts in five innings.
Atlanta's final run came against Craig Stammen in the sixth. Dansby Swanson led off the inning with a double, moved to third on a groundout to the right side and scored on Pina's fly to right.
Grisham homered off Will Smith in the eighth for the Padres' second run.
