Oct 7, 2021; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Jorge Soler (left) laughs with left fielder Joc Pederson (right) during NLDS workouts. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
The Atlanta Braves activated outfielder Jorge Soler off the COVID-19 injured list Thursday, hours ahead of first pitch in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series.
Soler has missed the Braves' past five postseason games. He was placed on COVID IL nine days ago, ahead of Game 4 of the National League Division Series against Milwaukee.
Soler replaces OF Cristian Pache on the active roster and will be available to play in Game 5. He is not in the starting lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Soler batted just .091 in three NLDS games. He hit .223 during the regular season with 27 home runs. He hit leadoff for the Braves for much of the final month of the regular season.
The Braves can clinch the NLCS and earn a spot in the World Series with a win over the Dodgers on Thursday night.
--Field Level Media
