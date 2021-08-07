Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman departed Saturday night's game against the Washington Nationals due to an upper respiratory infection.
The Braves said Freeman exited as a precaution.
Freeman wasn't feeling well prior to the game but he was in the starting lineup and flew out to center field in the bottom of the first inning. He apparently felt dizzy as he returned to the dugout and didn't take the field for the start of the second inning.
Austin Riley moved from third base to first base and Ehire Adrianza entered the game to play third.
Freeman, the reigning National League MVP, is batting .295 with 24 homers and 63 RBIs in 110 games.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.