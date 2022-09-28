Sep 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) is doused with Gatorade by third baseman Ildemaro Vargas (14) after hitting a walk-off RBI single against the Atlanta Braves during the tenth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan (67) throws to the Washington Nationals during the tenth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a walk-off RBI single against the Atlanta Braves during the tenth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) is doused with water after hitting a walk-off RBI single against the Atlanta Braves during the tenth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) is doused after hitting a walk-off RBI single against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) hits a walk-off RBI single against the Atlanta Braves during the tenth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a walk-off RBI single against the Atlanta Braves during the tenth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jackson Stephens (53) throws to the Washington Nationals during the tenth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) hits a double against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Ildemaro Vargas (14) reacts after the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Alex Call (62) singles against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray (40) prepares to pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) reacts after hitting a double against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals designated hitter Luke Voit (34) hits an RBI single against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) hits a bunt single against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Lane Thomas (28) is congratulated by manager Dave Martinez (4) after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi (12) throws to the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray (40) throws to the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray (40) throws to the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals designated hitter Luke Voit (34) hits an RBI sacrifice fly against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray (40) reacts after giving up a solo home run to Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi (12) throws to the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray (40) throws to the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) is doused with Gatorade by third baseman Ildemaro Vargas (14) after hitting a walk-off RBI single against the Atlanta Braves during the tenth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
CJ Abrams' single scored Alex Call with the winning run and the Washington Nationals defeated the visiting Atlanta Braves 3-2 in 10 innings on Wednesday night.
The Braves (97-59) began the night tied with the New York Mets atop the National League East, and the teams open a three-game series Friday in Atlanta.
Victor Robles bunted leading off the 10th against Jackson Stephens (3-3). Robles was called out after a review, but Call advanced to third on the play. Pinch hitter Cesar Hernandez walked. Lane Thomas grounded to third for the second out, but Abrams ended the game with a single to right.
Kyle Finnegan (6-4) pitched two innings for the win.
Matt Olson hit his 30th homer of the season and added a single for the Braves, who had won four straight.
Pinch hitter William Contreras led off the eighth inning with a double for Atlanta. After a flyout and a fielder's choice left Dansby Swanson on second, Michael Harris II hit a grounder up the middle. Second baseman Luis Garcia made a diving stop, but he bounced his throw to first and Joey Meneses couldn't handle it. Harris was safe and Swanson came around with the tying run on the error.
Josiah Gray turned in a strong outing for Washington, giving up a run on two hits over six innings. He walked two and struck out two.
Abrams had three hits for the Nationals (54-101), who improved to 16-53 against NL East opponents.
Braves starter Jake Odorizzi was lifted after 3 2/3 innings. He allowed two runs -- one earned -- on four hits with three walks and no strikeouts.
The Nationals took a 1-0 lead in the first. Thomas led off with walk, went to second on an infield single by Abrams, took third on a fly out by Meneses and scored on Luke Voit's sacrifice fly to center.
Olson promptly tied it 1-1 when he went the opposite way on an 0-2 fastball with one out in the second.
Abrams singled with one out in the Washington third and raced to second when left fielder Eddie Rosario misplayed the ball. Abrams went to third on a flyout and scored on Voit's single to left to make it 2-1.
