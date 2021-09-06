The Atlanta Braves on Monday announced they have signed starting pitcher Charlie Morton to a one-year extension worth $20 million.
The Braves also have a club option for 2023, also worth $20 million.
The two-time All-Star is 13-5 with a 3.47 ERA in 28 starts this season, his second stint with the Braves after starting his career in Atlanta in 2008. He has 185 strikeouts, tied for fifth in the National League. He is on pace to become the second Braves pitcher in the last 12 years to reach 200 strikeouts (Mike Foltynewicz had 202 in 2018).
Morton, 37, is coming off a win Sunday. He gave up two runs on just two hits in seven innings against Colorado.
Morton is 106-94 lifetime with a 4.02 ERA in his 14th season in the league. He has flourished since leaving Pittsburgh after 2015, going 61-24 with the Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays and Braves since.
--Field Level Media
