May 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Hunter Renfroe (12) celebrates after a home run with left fielder Tyrone Taylor (15) against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Hunter Renfroe (12) celebrates after a home run with shortstop Willy Adames (27) against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna (20) hits a single against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) steals a base past the tag of Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Luis Urias (2) in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong (16) tags out Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) on a steal attempt in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Travis Demeritte (48) celebrates after a catch with right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates after a stolen base against the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) steals a base past the tag of Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Luis Urias (2) in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrates after scoring against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) reacts after giving up a single against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) reacts after giving up a home run to Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (background right) in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) in the dugout against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) walks off the field against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) hits a single against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini (7) throws out Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) after a strike out in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) talks to Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong (16) after a stolen base in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) looks on from the dugout before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) loses a cleat after hitting a single against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) rounds second base against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) loses a cleat after hitting a single against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) blows a bubble before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) loses a cleat after hitting a single against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) walks to the dugout before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Travis Demeritte (48) enters the dugout before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) signs autographs before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Travis Demeritte (48) enters the dugout before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) talks to fans before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Max Fried pitched seven strong innings and Ronald Acuña Jr. homered for the second straight game to help the Atlanta Braves to a 3-2 win over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.
The win evened the three-game series between the teams and ended Milwaukee's four-game winning streak.
The game lived up to expectations as a pitching duel, with Fried going head-to-head with Milwaukee's Corbin Burnes, the reigning National League Cy Young winner.
Fried (4-2) allowed one run on four hits with one walk and eight strikeouts to earn his fourth straight win. The walk was the first allowed by Fried since opening day and only his second of the year.
Burnes (1-2) pitched six innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits, one walk and seven strikeouts.
Atlanta's Kenley Jansen allowed a run in the ninth inning but earned his eighth save. The game ended when Rowdy Tellez struck out into a double play when Tyrone Taylor was caught stealing.
Acuña put the Braves on the board with a 420-foot homer in the fifth inning. It was his second homer of the season.
The Brewers had runners at second and third with two outs in the sixth inning. Christian Yelich looped a fly ball into left that Travis Demeritte grabbed with a head-first sliding catch to save two runs.
The Braves added to the lead in the sixth. Marcell Ozuna singled and the ball skipped past center fielder Lorenzo Cain, whose error allowed him to reach third. With the infield in, Ozzie Albies hit a liner that caught part of the glove of third baseman Tellez and scooted into left and allowed Ozuna to score.
The Brewers scored in the seventh when Hunter Renfroe led off with a 425-foot solo homer, his sixth, to cut the lead to 2-1.
The Braves got the run back on Travis d'Arnaud's RBI single in the eighth.
The Brewers had to shuffle the lineup when Andrew McCutchen was flagged with a positive COVID test. He was replaced in left field by Tyrone Taylor.
